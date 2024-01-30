Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton made her stance against men competing in women’s sports clear on Monday in a social media post.

Hamilton, who famously returned to the sport after losing her arm when she was attacked by a shark in 2003, wrote, “Male-bodied athletes should not be competing in female sports. Period”:

Male-bodied athletes should not be competing in female sports. Period. — Bethany Hamilton (@bethanyhamilton) January 29, 2024

Social media users following her page were quick to share their thoughts on Hamilton’s message.

One person replied, “When men & boys are allowed to compete against women & girls, it completely defeats the purpose of having female categories. It’s cheating #SAVEWomensSports.”

“Sad that this even has to be said. Thank you for speaking up for female athletes,” another user wrote, while someone else said, “Thanks Bethany for saying the sky is blue. You getting hate for it is a sign of where we are.”

In February, Hamilton blasted the World Surf League’s (WSL) decision to allow men to compete against women in an effort to be more “inclusive,” according to Breitbart News:

“This concerns me as a professional athlete that has been competing in the World Surf League events for the past 15+ years,” she said. “And I feel that I must speak up and stand up for those in position that may feel that they cannot say something about this. I think many of the girls on tour are not in support of this new rule, and they fear of being ostracized if they speak up.”

@bethanyhamilton Speaks Out Against New World Surf League Transgender Policy! "Does this better the sport of surfing? Is this better for the women in surfing? If so, how?" pic.twitter.com/W850jZlnWg — BRAVE BOOKS (@BraveBooksUS) February 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the Australian surfing company known as Rip Curl received criticism for hiring a biological man who is a transgender model to be one of its “female brand ambassadors,” Breitbart News reported Monday.

The company recently dropped Hamilton because she took a stand against male athletes competing as women athletes.

Rip Curl recently featured surfer Sasha Jane Lowerson, who was born a man and named Ryan Egan.

In its described him as a “West Australian waterwoman,” the outlet said.

Imagine, dropping a phenomenal professional surfer, who survived a shark biting her arm off, only to replace her with a man who pretends to be a woman. ‍♀️Guess what my followers and I will be doing? We will all #BoycottRipCurl Will you? pic.twitter.com/l0hVB0mts1 — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) January 27, 2024

“Lowerson is notable for having won the women’s title in 2022, only three years after winning the men’s title before having ‘transitioned’ in 2021. He remains the only person to have won both men’s and women’s longboard titles,” the Breitbart News report stated.

