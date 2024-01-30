Swifties Swoon as Travis Kelce Says ‘I Love You’ to Taylor Swift in AFC Championship Video

As the NFL’s obsession with Taylor Swift continues, Swift fans swoon over the AFC Championship video in which Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce professes his love for Swift.

With the cameras focused on them, Kelce and Swift shared an intimate moment on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the championship by beating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday.

Taylor quickly planted a smacker on Kelce’s lips, and the two locked in an embrace once they met there on the field with the cameras in tow.

“Tay, I’m gonna enjoy with the guys; I love you,” Kelce told his far-left Biden supporter, pop star girlfriend.

According to Page Six, Swift has confirmed that she will attend the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

That means she will have to make the nearly 11-hour flight from Japan to Las Vegas, where the big game is scheduled to be played because Swift is launching her concert tour of Japan starting on Feb. 7. Her last performance is set for Feb. 10. But with time differences that make the flight back a very close affair.

Swift has attended most of the Chiefs’ games this year as she roots for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

It hasn’t been a one-way street, either. Kelce has attended several of Swift’s concerts, too. And some say he intends to accompany her on the rest of her worldwide tour once the NFL season is in the history books.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston