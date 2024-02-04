UFC Fighter Renato Moicano Calls on Americans to Go to Church, Respect the Law: ‘Something is Wrong in America!’

UFC fighter Renato Moicano was so jazzed up after winning his fight at UFC Vegas 85 on Saturday that he could not hide his enthusiasm for America, the police, and following the law in a post-fight interview in the ring.

Moicano grabbed the mic — as it was still held by ringside reporter Daniel Cormier, a former fighter himself — and told the audience that he was soon to become a naturalized American citizen.

“I wanna tell you another thing, I love fucking America, you know?” Moicano said into the mic. “I’m not an American… but in two years, I will be an American. And after I am done with fighting, I will serve [as a] police officer. I want to be a SWAT team, and I want to kill the bad guys.”

Cormier had no control over his microphone as Moicano continued.

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano just delivered an all-timer in his post-fight interview. He tells Americans to have more kids, go to Church, and warns that we're turning into a third-world country. This Brazilian has more patriotism than the entire American left. pic.twitter.com/LTVsh9xKJI — Joe Consorti ⚡ (@JoeConsorti) February 4, 2024

“Make no mistake, there is right, and there is fucking wrong!” He exclaimed.

“And people are forgetting about that, people are going crazy. …. I want people to respect the fucking law; otherwise, this great country is gonna be a third-world country. Something is wrong in America, and I want motherfucking to fix it right now,” he said.

The UFC Vegas 85 is Moicano’s first decision win since 2018. Despite that, his post-fight interviews have earned him the nickname “Money,” FanNation reported.

