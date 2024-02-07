WATCH: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Befuddled by Comparison to Lee Harvey Oswald

NFL players participating in the Super Bowl have to be ready for any question that comes their way when it comes to the media. But Brock Purdy clearly didn’t see this one coming.

As the 49ers QB sat and fielded questions from reporters on Tuesday, one reporter asked him if he was aware of the internet chatter claiming that he has a particular resemblance to an infamous presidential assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald.

“Uh, eh, yeah, I don’t know,” Purdy awkwardly stammered out. “I haven’t, that’s my first time hearing it.”

An X user named Josh Chavis posted side-by-sides of Purdy and Oswald, and…you be the judge.

“Holy sh*t. Been trying to figure out who Brock Purdy looks like for the last 2 years and it’s Lee Harvey Oswald.”

For further perspective.

Fortunately for Purdy, the topic turned back to football after the bizarre historical sidetrack. Of course, there are other great reasons for discussing Purdy this week. He was “Mr. Irrelevant,” the last pick in the draft, and here he is, a starting quarterback in the Super Bowl. Most importantly, he’s a great man of God in a part of the country that is struggling with its religious direction. To put it mildly.

The Chiefs and the 49ers will tangle in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.