Brittany Mahomes Named SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Before Super Bowl

Only days ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, Kansas City Chief star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s wife, Brittany, is celebrating her selection as the Sports Illustrated “swimsuit rookie.”

The NFL wife was featured in an Instagram post detailing an SI photo shoot on Thursday in which Mahomes is seen modeling several swimsuits in Chiefs red.

“Brittany Mahomes will officially be gracing the pages of SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue as a 2024 ROOKIE!” the magazine said in its Instagram post.

“The entrepreneur and mom of two will be featured alongside our roster of women who empower, inspire, and use their platforms to be both seen and heard,” the post added.

“Brittany Mahomes is your newest 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie! Owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife, and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse,” the magazine’s swimsuit editor, M. J. Day, said in a statement. “Founder of the world’s first-ever dedicated stadium for women’s sports, Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family, where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide.”

Brittnay’s hubby, three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes, will lead the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII and face the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 11.

Brittany Mahomes makes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut in red-hot Chiefs-colored bikinis https://t.co/UfqhNjeKDa pic.twitter.com/sRwf4TiCrv — Page Six (@PageSix) February 8, 2024

Brittany has often been the target of detractors on social media and has frequently found herself involved in spats with others online.

Behind-the-Scenes of Brittany #Mahomes' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in Belize! 📷 | SI pic.twitter.com/wrIIfkp8jt — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) February 8, 2024

Just last week, she blasted her critics and defiantly told them to “stay bothered” after some felt she was disrespecting staffers at M&T Bank Stadium during the AFC Championship game.

