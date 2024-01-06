‘Genuinely Unpleasant’: Server Claims Brittany Mahomes Did Not Leave Tip on $130 Bill

According to a report, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is riling her critics once again, this time with a report that she didn’t tip a waitress at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood.

A new report by bartender Jessica O’Connor, who posted about the alleged incident on TikTok, Brittany Mahomes dropped by the West Hollywood restaurant, rang up a $130 tab, but left no tip, Outkick reported.

“I believe Brittany was in town to shop for her wedding dress. And my first interaction with her, she ran up an over $100 tab. She was with her whole posse, Patrick was not there. But I believe their tab was well over $100, maybe like $130 – zero dollar tip,” O’Connor said in the video.

O’Connor noted that sometimes, a server will do something to tick a customer off. But she didn’t think that was the case here.

“And that happens sometimes, so I was willing to let the first one slide. Maybe she just didn’t like me, maybe it was something I said, but they were there for almost a week, I think, and did not tip a single one of our staff,” O’Connor continued.

O’Connor also insisted that Brittany Mahomes was rude to the waitstaff that night.

The bartender was supported by someone in the comments who claimed to have been the bottle server that night.

“Can confirm! I was a bottle server at a nightclub in Kansas City and this is 100 percent my experience as well,” the commenter said on O’Connor’s TikTok post.

Mahomes has been on a tear at “rude ass people” on social media who have criticized her.

“Recently there has been ALOT more rude a– people on here more than normal….I’m not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from….please,” Mahomes wrote last month.

Mahomes has been a target of many who don’t like her. Even animal rights fanatics PETA blasted the QB’s wife after images of her swim with the dolphins. The real dolphins, not the football ones.

The quarterback’s wife also took a stick against podcast king Joe Rogan for “talking shit” about “someone’s wife” when they talked about the drama of a possible divorce between her and her husband.

Something about grown men talking shit about someone’s wife is real weird… — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) February 27, 2023

