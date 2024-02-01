Brittany Mahomes Slams Social Media Critics After Flap with Stadium Staff: ‘Stay Bothered’

Brittany Mahomes, the much-maligned wife of Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is once again slashing her critics, this time with a defiant message on social media.

Brittany was once again blasted as arrogant after a video of her interacting with M&T Bank Stadium stadium staffers went viral on social media.

The video that sparked this latest round of condemnation for the QB’s wife shows stadium employees escorting the Mahomes crew during last week’s AFC championship game. She shares a kiss with her NFL star hubby and then puts her finger up and says, “Where do we go from here?” to the staffers.

The video also features Patrick’s troubled brother, Jackson.

Some fans felt that Brittany was being haughty and on her high horse with the finger-twirling motion, and they lashed out at her on social media.

But Mahomes clapped back and said she takes the attacks as a “compliment.”

“I take rumors as a compliment. The fact that you’re bringing my name onto tables I don’t sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered,” her Instagram stories post read.

Brittany Mahomes has a message for the haters out there as she took to Instagram to post the following quote. pic.twitter.com/XAgKR5MEzJ — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) February 1, 2024

Other fans were upset that Jackson was invited to the game at all since he had been accused of sexual assault.

Jackson was arrested early last year and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery for forcibly grabbing a woman and kissing her, with the entire incident caught on video.

But as January of this year kicked off, authorities had dropped the charges.

