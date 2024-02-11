‘Shame on the NFL’: Performance of ‘Black National Anthem’ Sparks Backlash

As they have done for the past several Super Bowl broadcasts, the NFL opened the Super Bowl with a performance of the son Lift Every Voice and Sing, the so-called “black national anthem.” But not every voice appreciated the left-wing gesture.

The song was performed by R&B singer, Grammy Award winner, and actress Andra Day:

The reaction was immediate and many were not enthused.

The Black National Anthem is a divisive song meant to drive a wedge between the races. Shame on the NFL for promoting it. We’re one country with one National Anthem. It’s The Star-Spangled Banner. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) February 11, 2024

Before tonight’s Super Bowl, as a young black man and proud American, let me make myself clear: There is only ONE national anthem. As there is only ONE United States of America. And it’s for EVERYONE – white, black, yellow, and even maroon. The Left’s agenda of division… pic.twitter.com/uIYzYb3dua — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) February 11, 2024

The healthiest thing that could possibly happen during the black national anthem would be for the stadium to fill with loud boos at the attempt to divide America. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 11, 2024

No such thing as a “Black National Anthem” The end — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 11, 2024

There’s no such thing as a “black national anthem.” We are all AMERICANS, united by our great and beautiful Star Spangled Banner. The Super Bowl is supposed to bring us together. It’s a disgrace that the NFL decided to push the politics of racial division again. — Rep. Mike Loychik (@MikeLoychik) February 11, 2024

A Black National Anthem is one of the most toxic and racist things out there. In the United States of America we only have one anthem and it is for everyone. — Steven 🇺🇸 (@SirStevenKJ) February 11, 2024

Black National Anthem is awful, segregationist and absurd There’s only ONE National Anthem and we’re ALL Americans 🇺🇸 — It's 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@TiffMoodNukes) February 11, 2024

Wife: Today is the Super Bowl! Me: We aren’t watching. Wife: Why? Me: They’re desecrating America’s National Anthem by playing something called the “Black National Anthem.” Wife: Does that mean Cardi is performing? — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 11, 2024

One commenter, though had a unique perspective on the song.

I don't mind the "black national anthem" because it's literally just a religious song and hilariously at odds with both the civic and spiritual beliefs of the leftists attempting to appropriate it for their purposes. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) February 11, 2024

