Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Votive Candles Sparks Calls of ‘Sacrilege’ in Wisconsin

A small business in Wisconsin is suffering blowback and being accused of “sacrilege” after offering religious-style votive candles featuring images of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Mixed Bag MKE, a small store in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, decided to join the hype for the 2024 Super Bowl by selling its votive candles featuring the pop culture personalities for its “Swiftie Super Bowl Eve Party” on Feb. 10, according to Fox Business Network.

The candles did not sit well with local residents, who called the religious-like candles to be an insult to Jesus and Mary, the images that usually appear on such candles. Advocates called the candles “blasphemy” and “sacrilege.”

The business jumped to its Facebook page and posted some emails and communications they got from upset customers.

“I just learned of your disgusting celebrity ‘prayer candles.’ Depicting immoral celebrities instead of Our Lord Jesus Christ and His Holy Mother. How low can you go?” one message read, FBN added.

“Please stop selling the blasphemous candles with celebrities!!! I truly take offense by mocking my faith!” another upset customer read.

The store owners, though, were defiant and said they intended to continue selling the products.

“If you’re part of this group,” the business owners wrote of those complaining, “and you see this, please know you aren’t changing anything by this harassment. I will still sell these candles, and I don’t care if you think it’s sacrilegious.”

The owners also insisted that sales have been brisk despite the protest.

“You guys turned out, and it was amazing! Thank you so so so so much for the support, and for helping raise $360 for Street Angels. I’m cleaned out of any and all Taylor Swift merch but I’ll be getting more in the next week or so if you missed out. Thanks again for being awesome!” the company said.

