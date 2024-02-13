Resurfaced Video of Female Megachurch Pastor Kicking Bible During Super Bowl-Themed Service Ignites Controversy

A female pastor lined up for a kickoff on the stage of a megachurch on Super Bowl Sunday in 2020. But, instead of kicking a ball, she kicked a Bible.
In a resurfaced video shared by Protestia, a site that reports irregular and possibly heretical or blasphemous practices done at houses of worship, two pastors at Crossroads Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, meet centerstage to have a coin toss. One of the pastors is wearing a 49ers jersey, and the other is wearing a Chiefs jersey. What are they kicking?
The Bible.
Ohio Megachurch pastrix Allie Patterson punts the bible off stage and into the crowd during a Superbowl-themed church service. See the story at https://t.co/l4z64pKOjU pic.twitter.com/Q8Xsybw77q
This is wild. Pastors at Crossorads Church make their entrance into the auditorium to have a "preaching contest" for their Super Bowl-themed church service. For more of this church. https://t.co/l4z64pKOjU pic.twitter.com/X8H8cK0eIq
Protestia identifies the female pastor who kicked the Bible on that day in 2020 as Allie Patterson. On her website, Patterson describes herself as “passionate about helping others build a life on the firm foundation of Jesus’ truth and grace through authentic teaching rooted in Scripture.” She also has a degree from Dallas Theological Seminary.
The Bible-kicking drew sharp backlash from many on X.
In what world does something like this occur, and the entire crowd doesn't rise and exit the premises?
This seems to be the unfortunate reality of a significant portion of evangelicalism.
Typical Protestant nonsense
This was workshopped in planning meetings, and still got approved.
I'm equally offended that noone had a problem with it…. pic.twitter.com/y0T78MMkoh
Crossroads Church is a multisite megachurch with locations throughout Ohio and Kentucky. According to its website, the church was founded in 1995 by “eleven people [who] got together to start a church for their friends who didn’t like church.”
The church boasts a weekly attendance of nearly 40,000 across its various locations.
