Resurfaced Video of Female Megachurch Pastor Kicking Bible During Super Bowl-Themed Service Ignites Controversy

A female pastor lined up for a kickoff on the stage of a megachurch on Super Bowl Sunday in 2020. But, instead of kicking a ball, she kicked a Bible.

In a resurfaced video shared by Protestia, a site that reports irregular and possibly heretical or blasphemous practices done at houses of worship, two pastors at Crossroads Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, meet centerstage to have a coin toss. One of the pastors is wearing a 49ers jersey, and the other is wearing a Chiefs jersey. What are they kicking?

The Bible.

Protestia identifies the female pastor who kicked the Bible on that day in 2020 as Allie Patterson. On her website, Patterson describes herself as “passionate about helping others build a life on the firm foundation of Jesus’ truth and grace through authentic teaching rooted in Scripture.” She also has a degree from Dallas Theological Seminary.

The Bible-kicking drew sharp backlash from many on X.

Crossroads Church is a multisite megachurch with locations throughout Ohio and Kentucky. According to its website, the church was founded in 1995 by “eleven people [who] got together to start a church for their friends who didn’t like church.”

The church boasts a weekly attendance of nearly 40,000 across its various locations.