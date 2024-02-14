Travis Kelce Calls Slamming into Andy Reid, ‘Definitely Unacceptable’

No moment at last Sunday’s Super Bowl received more attention than Travis Kelce’s sideline eruption when he slammed into his head coach, Andy Reid. Now Kelce is taking responsibility for it.

On the Wednesday edition of his New Heights podcast that he co-hosts with his brother, Jason, Travis Kelce called his violent bump into Reid “definitely unacceptable.”

“I can’t get that fired up to the point where bumping Coach, and it’s getting him off balance and stuff,” Kelce said. “When he stumbled, I was like: ‘Aw, sh*t’ in my head.”

The source of Kelce’s frustration stemmed from Reid’s decision to pull Kelce out of the game on a red zone play that resulted in a Kansas City turnover.

Kelce says that he would have deserved it if Reid had punched him in retaliation.

“I deserve it. If he would have cold-cocked me in the face right there, I would have just ate it,” Kelce said. “I would have been like: ‘Let’s f*cking go.'”

However, in his post-game accounts, Reid chalked up the incident to Kelce’s passionate nature.

Despite the slow start, The Chiefs won the game, and Kelce led Kansas City in receptions.