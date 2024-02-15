WATCH: The Moment Gunfire Erupted During Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Caught on Video

Jamie Squire_Getty Images (3)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

It appears that the moment gunfire erupted near Union Station during Kansas City’s Super Bowl parade was caught on video by a news crew.

The shooting occurred at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, leaving a popular radio host dead and more than two dozen injured, including several children.

Other videos showed the aftermath of the shooting, one where a concerned citizen apparently tackled and held a suspect for police, and another as officers arrived on the scene.

On Thursday, authorities reported that the shooting was gang-related, or a “personal dispute,” and not an attempt to commit a “mass shooting.” Two of the three people detained as suspects are minors, officials said.

