WATCH: The Moment Gunfire Erupted During Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Caught on Video

It appears that the moment gunfire erupted near Union Station during Kansas City’s Super Bowl parade was caught on video by a news crew.
The shooting occurred at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, leaving a popular radio host dead and more than two dozen injured, including several children.
Other videos showed the aftermath of the shooting, one where a concerned citizen apparently tackled and held a suspect for police, and another as officers arrived on the scene.
Watch how the Kansas City Chiefs fans tackled and caught the shooter after the deadly mass shooting#SuperBowlParade #shooting #ChiefsParade #KansasCity #KansasCityChiefsParade #KansasCityStrong #shooting pic.twitter.com/7uLSVZiCXW
— Neha Bisht (@neha_bisht12) February 15, 2024
NEW: Man tackled and arrested following the shooting outside of Union Station at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.
At the moment, reports say that one person has died and about 10 others were injured.
One of the bystanders in the video could be heard saying: "We tackled… pic.twitter.com/AMUh4Sjbw9
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 14, 2024
These are the three alleged gunmen in cuffs at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade mass shooting. How quickly are they going to bury this? pic.twitter.com/xCDonOtDAn
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 14, 2024
On Thursday, authorities reported that the shooting was gang-related, or a “personal dispute,” and not an attempt to commit a “mass shooting.” Two of the three people detained as suspects are minors, officials said.
