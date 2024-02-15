WATCH: The Moment Gunfire Erupted During Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Caught on Video

It appears that the moment gunfire erupted near Union Station during Kansas City’s Super Bowl parade was caught on video by a news crew.

The shooting occurred at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, leaving a popular radio host dead and more than two dozen injured, including several children.

Other videos showed the aftermath of the shooting, one where a concerned citizen apparently tackled and held a suspect for police, and another as officers arrived on the scene.

These are the three alleged gunmen in cuffs at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade mass shooting. How quickly are they going to bury this? pic.twitter.com/xCDonOtDAn — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 14, 2024

On Thursday, authorities reported that the shooting was gang-related, or a “personal dispute,” and not an attempt to commit a “mass shooting.” Two of the three people detained as suspects are minors, officials said.

