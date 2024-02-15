Trey Filter, one of the men who tackled an alleged shooter at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade, talked about hitting the individual in the ribs and said, “It was great.”

The New York Post quoted Filter saying he saw a flash out of the corner of his eye, and it turned out to be someone running. Filter said, “My brain tells me, ‘That must be him.'”

He described everything unfolding quickly from that point: “I literally remember when I was tackling him, ‘I sure hope this is who they were yelling at me to get.’ Because I just went, ‘boom!’ … I really don’t recall seeing him coming.”

Breaking Video of Heroic Kansas City fans tackling one of the shooters pic.twitter.com/cAxL9Kox8d — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) February 14, 2024

Filter added, “I don’t know if I knocked him out when I tackled him or what, but I had him squeezed so hard he might have been passed out all the time for all I know. I just started racking him in his ribs.”

He summed up his actions by saying he was doing “America stuff.”

Breitbart News reported that three people are in custody for Wednesday’s shooting, but police have yet to say how many firearms were involved or how those firearms were acquired.

More than 20 people were struck by gunfire, one of them fatally.

