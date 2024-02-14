Shots were fired at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration parade Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, leaving at least ten people shot and two armed individuals in custody.

CNN reported police saying, “Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.”

At the end of the Chiefs rally, shots were fired near Union Station. I have been evacuated and am out of harm's way. I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates from @kcpolice. Please stay safe. — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) February 14, 2024

No description of the two detained individuals was provided, but USA Today clarified that the shots were fired at Kansas City’s Union Station, which is where the parade ended.

Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

