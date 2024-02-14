Multiple Armed Men Detained After Shots Fired, People Wounded, at Kansas City Chiefs’ Parade Celebration

Kansas City Chiefs
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Shots were fired at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration parade Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, leaving at least ten people shot and two armed individuals in custody.

CNN reported police saying, “Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.”

An injured person is aided near the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

No description of the two detained individuals was provided, but USA Today clarified that the shots were fired at Kansas City’s Union Station, which is where the parade ended.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.