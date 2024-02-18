NBA Sportscaster Kenny Smith Blasted for ‘Women’s Line’ Comments After 3-Point Contest

NBA Sportscaster Kenny Smith is under fire for supposed sexism for comments he delivered during Saturday’s 3-point shooting contest between NBA star Steph Curry and the WNBA’s Sabrina Ionescu.

The contest ended in a close final, with Curry making 29 shots to Ionescu’s 26, Fox News reported.

Ionescu celebrated the event.

“This was so authentic for the both of us to be able to be here, finally not in a closed gym, shooting in front of everyone watching and understanding what it means for ourselves but also the bigger picture,” she said after the game. “This is where I wanted to be… It’s changed the landscape of how people view what we’re doing.”

But Smith suggested that Ionescu should have shot from the WNBA’s line, not the same line that Curry used. If she had, Smith insisted, she would have won.

“She should have shot it from the women’s line,” Smith said. “That would have been a fair contest. I still support Sabrina. But she should have shot it from at the women shoot from.”

Reggie Miller, Smith’s broadcast partner, was a bit off-put by the comment and wondered why she should have if she chose not to.

But Smith doubled down, saying, “She should have shot from the line. There is a women’s tee in golf, and there is a men’s tee for a reason.”

Smith, though, faced a backlash for his comment.

“Kenny Smith was an absolute clown last night, lol,” Savage Sports wrote on X. “Sabrina Ionescu narrowly loses to Steph Curry in the 3-point contest. She would’ve tied the other men for the lead. And all Kenny Smith has to add is ‘she still should’ve shot from the women’s 3-point line.’ NBA probably should do better than that, lol.”

Kenny Smith was an absolute clown last night lol Sabrina Ionescu narrowly loses to Steph Curry in the 3 point contest. She would’ve tied the other men for the lead. And all Kenny Smith has to add is “she still should’ve shot from the women’s 3 point line” NBA probably… pic.twitter.com/wUxUEZ2HXe — Savage (@SavageSports_) February 18, 2024

ESPN’s Justin Tinsley blasted Smith, saying he sounded “condescending as hell.”

Still thinking about Kenny Smith’s commentary during the Steph/Sabrina event. Sabrina ended up with the same amount of points Dame did when he won the three point contest. To say she should’ve shot with a women’s Ἴ and from WNBA distance came off condescending as hell. — JustinTinsley (@JustinTinsley) February 18, 2024

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand flamed Smith and insisted he ruined the contest with his comments.

Many others chimed in, slamming Smith for his comment.

Sucks that Kenny Smith tainted a really special moment in basketball historypic.twitter.com/6ijjqUnmKS — Noa Dalzell Ἴ (@NoaDalzellNBA) February 18, 2024

Did Sabrina Ionescu shoot the lights out from NBA range last night? Yes. Did Sabrina Ionescu use a WNBA regulation sized basketball? Yes. Did Kenny Smith have to point that out while the NBA is clearly trying to promote & uplift women’s sports? No. pic.twitter.com/CA0IZhoNlp — Coach Russo (@MrRussoHealth) February 18, 2024

Kenny smith been drinking lmao — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 18, 2024

