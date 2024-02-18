NBA Sportscaster Kenny Smith Blasted for ‘Women’s Line’ Comments After 3-Point Contest

Eric Espada_NBAE via Getty Images
Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

NBA Sportscaster Kenny Smith is under fire for supposed sexism for comments he delivered during Saturday’s 3-point shooting contest between NBA star Steph Curry and the WNBA’s Sabrina Ionescu.

The contest ended in a close final, with Curry making 29 shots to Ionescu’s 26, Fox News reported.

Ionescu celebrated the event.

“This was so authentic for the both of us to be able to be here, finally not in a closed gym, shooting in front of everyone watching and understanding what it means for ourselves but also the bigger picture,” she said after the game. “This is where I wanted to be… It’s changed the landscape of how people view what we’re doing.”

But Smith suggested that Ionescu should have shot from the WNBA’s line, not the same line that Curry used. If she had, Smith insisted, she would have won.

“She should have shot it from the women’s line,” Smith said. “That would have been a fair contest. I still support Sabrina. But she should have shot it from at the women shoot from.”

Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty warms up before the first half against the Phoenix Mercury at Barclays Center on August 25, 2021 in the...

Sabrina Ionescu, #20 of the New York Liberty, warms up before the first half against the Phoenix Mercury at Barclays Center on August 25, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Reggie Miller, Smith’s broadcast partner, was a bit off-put by the comment and wondered why she should have if she chose not to.

But Smith doubled down, saying, “She should have shot from the line. There is a women’s tee in golf, and there is a men’s tee for a reason.”

Smith, though, faced a backlash for his comment.

“Kenny Smith was an absolute clown last night, lol,” Savage Sports wrote on X. “Sabrina Ionescu narrowly loses to Steph Curry in the 3-point contest. She would’ve tied the other men for the lead. And all Kenny Smith has to add is ‘she still should’ve shot from the women’s 3-point line.’ NBA probably should do better than that, lol.”

ESPN’s Justin Tinsley blasted Smith, saying he sounded “condescending as hell.”

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand flamed Smith and insisted he ruined the contest with his comments.

Many others chimed in, slamming Smith for his comment.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.