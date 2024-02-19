VIDEO: UFC Fighter Ian Garry: I’ll ‘Beat the Mouth Off’ Colby Covington and ‘Drag Him in Front of Trump’

UFC welterweight Ian Garry has designs on beating Trump’s favorite fighter, Colby Covington, and humiliating the former president in the process.

In an interview with The MMA Hour, Garry outlined how he would defeat Covington, President Trump’s biggest supporter in the sport, and, if Trump were in attendance, how he would send a message to the MAGA movement.

“All of the shit he will have said leading up to that fight, I’ll talk to him when I beat the fuck out of him in that octagon,” Garry said. “If Trump’s in attendance, I will drag Colby in front of Trump, and I will beat the mouth off and say, ‘This is what you created.’”

Ian Garry describes how he will beat Colby Covington: “If Trump is in attendance, I will drag Colby in front of Trump and I will beat the mouth off. I will say this is what you created, this is MAGA”#TheMMAHour | @arielhelwani | @iangarryMMA pic.twitter.com/MY4fWpMP75 — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) February 19, 2024

During his time in the UFC, Garry hasn’t waded into politics too heavily. However, after the boos he received on Saturday night following his controversial win over Geoff Neal. Combined with Covington’s lackluster performance against Leon Edwards in a title match he aggressively pursued, there’s a chance that Garry is vowing to beat Covington down to get back in the good graces of the UFC faithful.

However, people don’t like Garry because they don’t like him. While many dislike Covington, at least he’s entertaining. Even if Garry were to beat Covington, it’s unlikely that he would win the hearts and minds of fans, especially if he used the moment to try and humiliate Trump, who is obviously popular with the crowd and a friend of UFC President Dana White.

Garry is a great fighter. As far as a political strategist? Not so great.