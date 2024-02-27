‘He Oozes Talent’: LIV Teases Golfer’s Legendary Comeback with Over-the-Top Hype Video

Anthony Kim is not a superhero capable of defying the laws of nature. Or is he? If you watch LIV’s new hype video, it will try to convince you he is.

Last weekend, Golf Channel reported that Anthony Kim – a one-time golf phenom who hasn’t competed in 12 years after suffering an Achilles injury following the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship – would be joining LIV Golf.

While he didn’t name Kim specifically, LIV Exec Greg Norman posted a hype video on X strongly suggesting Kim is the golfer referenced.

“He oozes incredible talent,” Norman wrote on X. “The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you.”

He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you. pic.twitter.com/HNzsXPgFUp — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) February 26, 2024

“In the silence of the desert, where time stands still, a journey begins,” the voiceover in the video states.

Then, a shadowy figure with a striking resemblance to Anthony Kim emerges.

“For years, the road has lingered in darkness and with little hope,” the narrator continues. “But this is a rebirth.

“As a new road emerges against a backdrop of endless possibilities, witness the dance of redemption.”

The “dance of redemption?” Sorry. Hopefully, Anthony Kim will play well and be able to resume and continue his once-promising career. It’s not his fault the media people at LIV confused him with a combination of Jesus and Batman.

It’s just very strange how this was packaged. Maybe a little caution should have been taken in teasing the comeback of a guy who hasn’t played since Obama was president. In any event, good luck, Anthony Kim.