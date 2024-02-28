Social media influencer Sophie Hall has filed a lawsuit against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, claiming he fractured her leg, requiring “surgery with orthopedic reconstruction and hardware implantation.”

Hall, a plus-sized model, and influencer has alleged Tyreek Hill became “enraged” after feeling “humiliated” by her during a “friendly football lesson” at his Miami mansion, which caused the leg injury.

“Ms. Hall now brings this action to recover compensatory and punitive damages for the significant harm that Mr. Hill caused by his intentional and reckless misconduct,” the lawsuit states.

Hall, a British native, is seeking $50,000 in damages for battery, assault, and negligence. Per Fox News:

Hall, a native of Britain who has over 2 million followers across her multiple social platforms, provided Instagram screenshots of her introduction to Hill, which she claims never happened until she purchased a ticket for her son to attend the Dolphins receiver’s “Tyreek Hill Football Camp” June 17, 2023. A May 24, 2023, interaction over social media included Hill messaging “in a flirtatious and playful manner” by saying Hall wasn’t 6-foot-1, which is in her social media bio. Hill replied after Hall made it known she purchased the ticket for the camp, saying she would be “towering over everyone” and “I’ve been know [sic] to be a good stepdad.”

Hall claimed in her lawsuit that the football star invited her over to his house and even provided flight and travel arrangements. In June 2023, Hall says that she worked with Hall’s football trainer on his turf field before doing some “offensive drills” that later became aggressive. According to Hall, he “became angry” after a play when she “held her own” against him in a defensive position. One play later, Hill allegedly charged her “violently and with great force, resulting in significant and serious injuries.”

“The crushing force was so great that she sustained a right leg fracture, necessitating surgery with metal hardware implantation,” the lawsuit states.

“Defendant Hill asked Ms. Hall to stand in a defensive line stance while he stood opposite her in an offensive lineman stance, ‘hiked’ the ball to the quarterback, and told her to rush him as if she wanted to chase the quarterback,” the lawsuit states. “Ms. Hall did as instructed and, on contact with the Defendant, caused Hill to be pushed backward, garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including the Defendant’s mother, sister, friend, and trainer.”

Hill allegedly downplayed the injury, and Hall did not realize the extent of the damage until she saw an orthopedist. The football star has not responded to the allegations as of this writing.

