Tim Wakefield’s Wife, Stacy, Dies Months After Her Husband

Stacy Wakefield, wife of late former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced on Wednesday.

Her death comes mere months after her husband’s passing from brain cancer.

“Our hearts are beyond broken,” the family said in a statement. “We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful, and kind person who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.”

The family says family, friends, and caregivers surrounded Stacy in her Massachusetts home at the time of her passing.

“We are eternally grateful for your unmatched care and support. And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these last several months, we truly appreciate your kindness.”

Tim and Stacy Wakefield were married in November of 2002, just under two years before the Red Sox broke the notorious “Curse of the Bambino” that left the franchise without a World Series win since 1918.

The pair are survived by their two children, Trevor and Brianna.