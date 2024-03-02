Former NFL Player Chad Wheeler Sentenced to 81 Months for Domestic Violence Assault

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was sentenced to 81 months in prison following his convictions for first and second-degree domestic violence.

In addition, the former player will have to pay restitution and serve 36 months of probation.

Chad Wheeler #63 of the New York Giants is in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during their game at MetLife Stadium on November 19, 2017, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In January of 2021, while playing for Seattle, Wheeler assaulted his then-girlfriend, leaving her unconscious with a broken arm and multiple other facial injuries. According to his victim, Alleah Taylor, she lost consciousness multiple times during the attack.

In an interview with USA Today, Taylor said she viewed the sentencing as a victory.

“I’m very satisfied,” Taylor said. “It’s very unheard of that a Black woman was able to get justice from a white NFL player. A lot of people doubted that, that I was going to receive justice and he was going to go to prison. I’m very grateful that I was able to receive justice today, and that is a message to be sent to other men in power – that they will be held accountable.”

Wheeler did not play in the NFL again after being released by the Seahawks following his arrest.

