Legendary ESPN NFL Reporter Chris Mortensen Passes Away at 72

Longtime ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen has passed away at the age of 72.

Like many of ESPN’s early stalwarts, Mortensen ascended in sports media through the newspapers. After a notable stint at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Sporting News, Mortensen solidified himself at ESPN by breaking key NFL stories and offering his insights on studio shows.

Mortensen’s run of breaking stories and informative appearances on studio shows continued unabated until 2016 when he announced that he had throat cancer and would not be as visible on the network.

“Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hard-working teammate,” ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones.”

ESPN is very sorry to have to share this devastating news. Award-winning journalist Chris Mortensen passed away this morning at the age of 72. pic.twitter.com/m0Sh742PuO — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 3, 2024

Mortensen pioneered the role of the cable sports breaking news reporter in many respects. As the demand for breaking news grew, so did Mortensen’s contacts list.

X users reacted to Mortensen’s passing on Sunday.

Damn, he was great at his job, RIP Mort. — Mike Monaghan (@lifewithmikey52) March 3, 2024

RIP, Mort. Heartfelt sympathies to your family. — Bob Rathbun (@BobRathbunTV) March 3, 2024

ESPN’s current lead NFL reporter, Adam Schefter, also took to X to share his thoughts on his former colleague.

“An absolutely devastating day. Mort was one of the greatest reporters in sports history, and an even better man. Sincerest condolences to his family, and all who knew and loved him. So many did. Mort was the very best. He will be forever missed and remembered.”

Mortensen is survived by his wife, Micki, and son, Alex.