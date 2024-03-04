Ouch: Jaguars Wish Folorunso Fatukasi Happy Birthday on Social Media, then Cut Him

In what might be seen as a vicious double cut in one day, the Jacksonville Jaguars wished player Folorunso “Foley” Fatukasi a happy birthday on X, then cut him from the team only a few hours later.

Early Monday morning, that now aptly named Jags wished Fatukasi a “Happy birthday, 94!”

But only about two hours later, the team announced that the defensive tackle was released from the team, saving the Jags $3.5 million on their salary cap for the 2024 season, Fox News reported.

The Jags are not the first team to turn a happy day into a day of heartache. The Cleveland Browns ditched offensive lineman Michael Dunn hours after wishing him a happy birthday, and the Green Bay Packers also released linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his.

Fatukasi was the sixth-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2018, and with the Jags, he earned 48 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks over 29 games, and had 29 starts.

It seems likely he will get picked up by another team soon enough, but Jags fans thought their team was acting like, well, jags by releasing the player on his birthday after wishing him a happy birthday.

This is messed up to cut him on his birthday. — GG Era/Nabers or Bowers to the Chargers (@ClipNation74) March 4, 2024

Cold world — Boston Cream (@itsbostoncream) March 4, 2024

Happy birthday! And as a gift to you, we are releasing you. Man that’s cold. — MN #1 Rube (@jonnyblaze26) March 4, 2024

Lmfao 2 hours later — ɪᴍ.ʀɪʟᴇʏ シ ✞ ☘️ (@CookedByRiley0) March 4, 2024

