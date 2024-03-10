WATCH: ‘F*ck Off!’: Flyers Coach John Tortorella Rages at Refs, Refuses to Leave Bench After Ejection

Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella found himself in a familiar position on Sunday: yelling at the referees and getting ejected. Except this time, the fiery Flyers coach refused to leave.

The Flyers were playing the Lightning in Tampa, and things began quickly unraveling for Philly. Already down 3-0, barely halfway through the first period, Philadelphia’s Ronnie Attard got called for tripping Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point. The ensuing power play led to another Tampa Bay goal, which led to an explosion from Tortorella, who torched the refs for the call.

Tortorella received a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct and a game misconduct. The offenses led officials to eject him from the game, but he refused when they told the Flyers coach to get off the bench.

While there’s no audio of his exchange with the refs, it’s clear that Tortorella was emphatically and profanely advising officials that he had no plans to comply with their order to leave the bench. However, eventually, “Torts” decided to vacate.

Things did not improve for Philadelphia after their head coach’s exit. The Lightning would add three more goals and beat the Flyers 7-0. Tortorella received a two-game ban by the NHL following his outburst.

The Flyers are currently third in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division.