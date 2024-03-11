Dak Prescott Sues Sexual Assault Accuser over Alleged $100 Million Extortion Plot

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is suing a woman accusing him of sexual assault, claiming that she and the attorneys are extorting him.

The suit names the accuser, Victoria Shores, and her attorneys, Bethel and Yoel Zehaie.

According to the documents, Shores’ attorneys sent Prescott a letter earlier this year claiming that he had sexually assaulted their client in 2017.

“Ms. Shores has had to live with this pain and trauma for seven years,” the letter said. “It affected her relationship with her fiancé and her everyday existence so much that she had to attend therapy and counseling and will require future therapy and counseling. She has suffered mental anguish that is unimaginable when dealing with the trauma of being a sexual assault victim.

“Despite the tragic events, she is willing to forego pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered. Ms. Shores’s damages are valued at the sum of $100,000,000.00. You have until February 16, 2024, to respond to this demand letter.”

The letter accused Prescott of using “physical force” and “penetrating [the accuser’s] vagina against her consent” while in an SUV. The letter further stated that Shores made it clear she “did not want to engage in sexual intercourse and made sure to verbalize her wishes.”

Levi McCathern, Prescott’s attorney, ripped Shores and her attorneys, saying their claims were “fabricated.”

“Recently, Mr. Prescott found himself the subject of an extortion plot,” McCathern said in a statement to Pro Football Talk.

“The Defendant and her legal team have threatened to go public with a completely fabricated story of sexual assault from nearly a decade ago and demanded that Mr. Prescott immediately pay $100 Million in exchange for her not pressing false charges with the authorities.

“Mr. Prescott — a new father to a baby girl — has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault. He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual sexual conduct with anyone. Lies hurt. Especially malicious lies. We will not allow the Defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott.”

Prescott’s suit charges Shores with defamation, slander, and civil extortion/duress. McCathern announced that Prescott would donate any monies won in the suit to the Joyful Heart Foundation.