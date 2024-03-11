The brother of LSU star Flau’Jae Johnson is facing serious charges after an on-the-court brawl with rival South Carolina over the weekend.

Trayron Milton, 24, was arrested and charged with assault and battery, and disorderly conduct after he jumped over the scorer’s table and made his way onto the court after his sister was knocked to the ground by a South Carolina player.

In the video, a police officer is seen jumping over the table after Milton.

South Carolina vs LSU is getting CHIPPY pic.twitter.com/YKe2MPMSxQ — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) March 10, 2024

Milton was arrested for allegedly knocking down a female employee and stepping on her. He also came into contact with South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, the player who knocked his sister down.

The trouble started when Johnson fouled South Carolina’s MiLaysia Fulwiley late in the game. South Carolina won the game 79-72. After the game, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley regretted the incident but lauded her team’s championship effort.

“I just want to apologize to the basketball community,” Staley said. “When you’re playing in championship games like this in our league things get heated. No bad intentions. Their emotions got so far ahead of them that sometimes these things happen. So I want to apologize for us playing a part in that. That’s not who we are. That’s not what we’re about, but I’m happy for the players that were able to finish the game to get us another championship.”

LSU coach Kim Mulkey was not nearly as charitable, however. She took particular exception to Cardoso, who is about 9 inches taller than Johnson, targeting a smaller player.

“It’s ugly, it’s not good, no one wants to be a part of that,” Mulkey said. “But I’ll tell you this, I wish [Cardoso] would’ve pushed Angel Reese. If you’re 6-8, don’t push somebody that little. That was uncalled for in my opinion. Let those two girls who were jawing, let them go at it.”