Kobe Bryant Statue Filled with Spelling Errors, Lakers Will Correct

The new Kobe Bryant statue unveiled outside the Crypto.com Arena in February, appears to contain spelling errors that the Los Angeles Lakers will now correct.

“Several errors, including the misspelling of Jose Calderon’s and Von Wafer’s names in a replica box score on the statue, went viral on Monday after a basketball journalist from Germany posted them on social media,” the New York Post noted.

“The errors involving Calderon and Wafer’s names were part of a replica box score engraved on one side of the statue to honor Bryant’s 81-point game against the Raptors,” it added.

Calderon’s name had been spelled “Calderson” while the word decision had been spelled “decicion.” A formatting error was also seen on the side of the base listing Kobe Bryant’s accomplishments.

Hm … Kobes Statue mit drei Fehlern? CalderSon, VoM Wafer, DeciCion? What? 😨 pic.twitter.com/5ea6zWuXJ7 — André „Dré“ Voigt (@drevoigt) March 10, 2024

A Laker spokesperson told ESPN that they were made aware of the errors weeks ago.

“We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon,” the spokesperson said.

The February ceremony unveiled the 19-foot, 4,000-pound statue dedicated to Bryant. Phil Jackson, Stu Lantz, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Derek Fisher, and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss were in attendance.

Kobe Bryant died tragically in a helicopter accident on January 26, 2020, at the age of 41.

