REPORT: UFC Legend Mark Coleman Hospitalized After Saving Parents from House Fire

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman remains hospitalized due to smoke inhalation after charging into his parent’s home to rescue them from a house fire Tuesday morning, according to reports.

Coleman, 59, pulled his mother and father out of his childhood home near Toledo, Ohio. However, the UFC legend became stricken with smoke inhalation after returning yet again to retrieve his dog. Coleman was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not yet revealed the cause of the blaze.

“I’m a very firm believer in the power of prayer,” Coleman’s longtime friend and UFC veteran Wes Sims wrote on Facebook. “I sent family and some friends a few pictures of Mark Coleman’s current condition. I know Mark if he could talk he’d say ‘film this s***, Wes, we are going viral!

“Mark’s parents’ house burnt down last night. Mark saved both [his parents] and went back for Hammer, his dog. He was life flighted to Toledo and is currently intubated and sedated. I swear to God he’s one of the toughest individuals ever created, been through so much a movie at this point could not give his life’s work justice!”

Coleman is a heavyweight legend in both the UFC and PRIDE Fighting Championships. Coleman was a two-time heavyweight champ in the UFC and became a PRIDE Grand Prix champion.

He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008.