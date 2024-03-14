Aaron Rodgers Denies Ever Suggesting Sandy Hook Attack Was a Hoax

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Thursday used a post on X to say that he has “never been of the opinion” that the Sandy Hook Elementary attack did not happen.

On Wednesday, Breitbart News pointed to a CNN report claiming Rodgers had once said “Sandy Hook never happened.”

CNN reported that there were two separate occasions on which Rodgers allegedly questioned the validity of the December 14, 2012, school shooting.

Reporter Pamela Brown claims that Rodgers spoke to her at the 2013 Kentucky Derby, “claiming it was actually a government inside job and the media was intentionally ignoring it.”

Another individual, quoted in anonymity, claimed Rodgers also spoke to him about the school attack and said, “Sandy Hook never happened…All those children never existed. They were all actors.”

But Rodgers is saying he never questioned whether the attack took place.

He posted:

As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to… — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 14, 2024

On November 25, 2013, Breitbart News noted Connecticut’s Attorney for the District of Danbury indicated all the guns and ammunition involved in the heinous Sandy Hook Elementary attack were legally purchased by Nancy Lanza and then stolen by her son, who used them to kill her and then kill 26 people at the school.

