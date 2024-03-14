Aaron Rodgers strenuously denied that he ever said the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 was a hoax, but that denial won’t fly with former ESPN MLB analyst Peter Gammons.

On Wednesday, CNN ran a report in which an anonymous source claimed that Aaron Rodgers said, “Sandy Hook never happened…All those children never existed. They were all actors.” The report also contained a claim from CNN reporter Pamela Brown, in which she claimed Rodgers told her at the 2013 Kentucky Derby that the shooting was “actually a government inside job and the media was intentionally ignoring it.”

On Thursday, Rodgers took to X to deny making any such claim.

“As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy,” Rodgers wrote. “I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place.

As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to… — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 14, 2024

“Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community.”

Gammons, however, was unmoved by Rodgers’ denial of the accusation.

“Hopefully we never hear from you again and maybe there’s a team in Dharah, Hungary for you to play and spout vile to your full hatred,” Gammons wrote.

Hopefully we never hear from you again and maybe there’s a team in Dharah, Hungary for you to play and spout vile to your full hatred https://t.co/igteSCED6G — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) March 14, 2024

Rodgers has come under increased scrutiny after Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent presidential candidate, mentioned possibly selecting Rodgers as his vice president.