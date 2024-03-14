UFC Legend Mark Coleman Alert and Responsive After Rescuing Parents from Housefire

Josh Hedges/ZuffaLLC via Getty Images
Mark Coleman, the UFC and PRIDE heavyweight legend who charged into his boyhood home to rescue his parents from a housefire earlier this week, is alert and responsive after receiving emergency treatment for smoke inhalation.

Coleman’s daughter, Kenzie, shared an emotional video of her father as he embraced loved ones from his hospital bed.

“I had to make a decision,” Coleman said about the house fire, “It was already horrible! I couldn’t breathe!”

“I’m the happiest man in the world. I swear to God, I’m so lucky! I can’t believe my parents are alive!”

Coleman rescued his parents first but suffered severe smoke inhalation after going back in to save his dog, Hammer. Tragically, Hammer did not survive the fire. The UFC Hall of Famer can be heard in the video lamenting the loss of his beloved dog through tears.

“I couldn’t find Hammer!” Coleman painfully recalled.

Hall of famer Mark Coleman is seen on stage during the UFC 30th Anniversary Q&A session at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 03, 2023 in Las Vegas,...

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman is seen on stage during the UFC 30th Anniversary Q&A session at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 03, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

His parents’ house was completely destroyed by a fire authorities believe started in the kitchen.

Coleman was a two-time heavyweight champ in the UFC and became a PRIDE Grand Prix champion. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with costs while they recover from the devastating blaze.

