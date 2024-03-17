WATCH: ‘YOU!: Ricky Fowler Shouts at Fan After Tee Shot at Players Championship

Tensions were high at The Players Championship on Saturday after Ricky Fowler and his caddie angrily confronted a fan who apparently caused a distraction during his tee shot.

As he followed through after hitting the ball on the Par 5 16th hole, Fowler dropped one hand from the club and then shot an accusing finger at a member of the crowd, shouting, “You!”

Fowler’s caddie, Ricky Romano, also confronted the fan, asking, “What are you doing?”

The issue, reportedly, was that the fan’s phone kept ringing or notifying. Romano told the fan to silence it multiple times before his golfer took his shot. It appears, however, that the fan did not heed the request.

Luckily for Fowler, though, the shot landed fair after traveling the considerable distance of 523 yards. Currently, Fowler is T69 and +2.