WATCH: ‘YOU!: Ricky Fowler Shouts at Fan After Tee Shot at Players Championship

Michael Reaves_Getty Images (7)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Tensions were high at The Players Championship on Saturday after Ricky Fowler and his caddie angrily confronted a fan who apparently caused a distraction during his tee shot.

As he followed through after hitting the ball on the Par 5 16th hole, Fowler dropped one hand from the club and then shot an accusing finger at a member of the crowd, shouting, “You!”

Fowler’s caddie, Ricky Romano, also confronted the fan, asking, “What are you doing?”

Rickie Fowler of The United States plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at...

Rickie Fowler of The United States plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The issue, reportedly, was that the fan’s phone kept ringing or notifying. Romano told the fan to silence it multiple times before his golfer took his shot. It appears, however, that the fan did not heed the request.

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium...

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Luckily for Fowler, though, the shot landed fair after traveling the considerable distance of 523 yards. Currently, Fowler is T69 and +2.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.