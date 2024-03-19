WATCH: Tennis Player Arthur Cazaux Collapses on Court in Miami

Tennis Player Arthur Cazaux collapsed on the court during a match Monday in Miami, according to video that captured the incident.

Cazaux was standing ready for a serve by his opponent, Harold Mayot, in the third set of the match at the Miami Open when he just fell to the ground, TMZ Sports reported.

WATCH:

A paramedic quickly rushed to his side to try and help, and the player eventually forfeited the rest of his match due to an unspecified illness.

Another video shows a staffer with an umbrella trying to shield the crew working on the fallen player.

Victime d’un évanouissement sur le court lors de son match de qualification contre Harold Mayot à Miami, Arthur Cazaux a dû être évacué sur chaise roulante… Gros soutien pour @ArthurCazauxOff ❤️‍🇷pic.twitter.com/S0U5XxY8I5 — Univers Tennis 🎾 (@UniversTennis) March 18, 2024

The French player, who is ranked No. 74 in the world, led Monday’s match 2-1 in the third set. Mayot and Cazaux split the first two sets, 6-4 and 7-5.

As of this writing, no announcement has been made about what caused him to collapse, but the 141st-ranked Mayot will now face David Goffin in the next round.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston