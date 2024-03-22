Conor McGregor Promises UFC Return, Credits God’s Grace for ‘Shining Down on Me’

The Mac is back. That was the message from Conor McGregor on Wednesday when he said it is “all systems go” for a return to the UFC fight scene this summer, with the Dubliner adding it is possible because “God shines down on me.”

The former UFC champion hasn’t fought since 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. In the enforced interim he filmed the movie Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

McGregor, although not officially booked, told ESPN he got “confirmation a few days ago” that he will be fighting Michael Chandler.

The Irishman said the same on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani, telling his host “The call has been made, and we’re gonna go.”

“This means this summer the ‘Mac’ is back so I’m happy, I’m happy with my time I’ve gotten in the lead up to it, I’m happy with where I’m at, and everything just works out in God’s name, and I’m ecstatic my man,” McGregor continued.

The 35-year-old gave credit to his faith amid his hopeful return.

“God shines down on me. There’s angels protecting me. I have my demons, yeah, like us all, but God bless them because the angels that are fighting in my corner and you know [they are] backing me.”