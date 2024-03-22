Indiana Republican congresswoman Victoria Spartz showed video evidence of the dangers of allowing men to compete in women’s sports during a recent House Judiciary Committee hearing concerning transgender athletes.

Spartz, who opposes transgenders competing as women, showed the video as evidence that trans athletes pose a physical danger to girls in sports, The Blaze reported.

“I actually would like to play some video. … I want to see what it really can cause, how much harm, and we can show examples to [how] much stronger guys playing the sports against biologically not-as-strong women,” Spartz said.

“Most of us, as I said, are not biologically as strong, and it is unfortunate the other side tries to really deter the conversation in a different direction and divert it. … Let’s talk about how we are going to protect our women and girls.”

The Indiana Republican congresswoman showed a video of three girls being hurt by trans players during sports contests.

One of the incidents in the videos Rep. Spartz showed was an incident from a Massachusetts high school where a transgender player hurt a girl during a basketball game.

Another video was from an incident in North Carolina where a girl got hurt during a volleyball game.

The third incident on the video was from a Massachusetts high school girls’ lacrosse game where a male player slapped a shot that hit a girl in the face and knocked out her teeth.

This happened at an all girls high school hockey game in Swampscott, Massachusetts. A male who identifies as a female joined the team and hit a girl in the face, reportedly knocking her teeth out. You can hear her shrieking in pain pic.twitter.com/bs3YGEIlLI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 3, 2023

“Girls actually get hurt by males biological playing sports. I mean, it is really unbelievable for me that this is an issue that we cannot stand with women and girls on,” Spartz said during the committee hearing.

“Let’s just be honest. Boys, you know, natural biological boys, have a different advantage against women playing sports. Let’s recognize and be honest about that and not divert [the] conversation,” the rep said.

