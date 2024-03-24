WATCH: Igor Severino Disqualified and Fired by UFC After Biting Opponent

Igor Severino, a promising prospect making his UFC debut on Saturday night, was disqualified and then released by the promotion for biting his opponent.

Severino, 20, was battling Andre Lima on UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas when, inexplicably, the young Brazilian bit his opponent in the bicep while the two were fighting for position near the cage.

Andre Lima picks up the win over Igor Severino due to a DQ from Severino, who bit Lima’s arm 😳 #UFCVegas89 pic.twitter.com/NQTJuSh9G3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 23, 2024

The action-packed fight was immediately stopped by referee Chris Tognoni, who separated the fighters as a medical team was ushered into the Octagon to examine Lima’s arm.

Tognoni declared Lima the winner after disqualifying Severino. Lima’s record advanced to 8-0 as Severino fell to 8-1. Of much more significant concern for Severino, however, is the fact that his career in the UFC is over.

UFC President Dana White texted Yahoo’s Kevin Iole that he released Severino from production after the fight.

“Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters,” White wrote to Iole. “If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing u can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he’s going to have real problems with the [Nevada State Athletic Commission].”

Not that the UFC is above having some fun with the incident. A pic of White and Lima announcing that he was rewarded the first ever “I Got F*cking Bit Bonus.”

André Lima just earned one of the most unique bonuses ever 😅 #UFCVegas89 pic.twitter.com/J5eJ05T6HQ — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) March 24, 2024

Lima used some of the fight funds to get a tattoo of the bonus around the bite mark.