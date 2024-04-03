LSU Star Angel Reese Despairs at the Price of Fame: ‘Haven’t Had Peace’

The price of fame has been heavy for Angel Reese after she claimed a national championship crown with Louisiana State University (LSU) in 2023, the women’s basketball star said Monday.

The 21-year-old became a household name after leading her team to the NCAA Tournament title under the leadership of coach Kim Mulkey.

LSU almost made a return to the Final Four on Monday as Reese fouled out of LSU’s loss to Iowa.

Reese often became the target of criticism since she became a national name, some of which she says included a variety of direct threats.

“I’ve been attacked so many times, death threats, I’ve been sexualized, I’ve been threatened, I’ve been so many things, and I’ve stood strong every single time,” Reese said after her team’s loss. “I just try to stand strong for my teammates because I don’t want them to see me down and not be there for them. All this has happened since I won the national championship. It sucks, but I still wouldn’t change.

“The little girls that look up to me, hopefully I give them some type of inspiration – keep waking up every day, keep being motivated, staying who you are, stand 10 toes, don’t back down, and just be confident.”

Reese became a topic of controversy – and criticism – during March Madness last year when she pointed to her ring finger and did John Cena’s notorious “You can’t see me” hand gesture in Iowa star Caitlin Clark’s face during LSU’s 102-85 victory over the Hawkeyes.

She was also attacked after challenging the White House over an invitation.

Louisiana State University Tigers basketball star Angel Reese is refusing to accept Jill Biden’s apology over her team’s White House invite. https://t.co/rRZG7idk1x — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 6, 2023

While there have been threats there has also been praise for Reese.

As Breitbart News reported, Shaquille O’Neal anointed he in April 2023 as the “greatest athlete” to ever come out of LSU, male or female.

The LSU Lady Tigers star and national champion also made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit debut in the same year.