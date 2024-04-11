‘Murderer’: Social Media Reacts to the Passing of O.J. Simpson

OJ Simpson
Getty Images/Jason Bean-Pool
Warner Todd Huston

Former NFL running back, convict, and accused murderer O.J. Simpson died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer at the age of 76. And social media users have thoughts.

The family said in a statement, that Simpson was “surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Simpson’s prostate cancer diagnosis was just recently revealed in February. Reports say the NFL star had found out about his cancer not long before it was revealed publicly.

Known as “The Juice,” Simpson parlayed his amazing and still record-breaking NFL career into an acting career and appeared in movies and on TV.

But he also fell into infamy after being accused of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994. He was eventually acquitted of murder but lost several civil cases over the murders.

While he escaped jail in the murder charges, though, he was later convicted of armed robbery for stealing a group of sports memorabilia from a dealer in Las Vegas in 2007. He served several years in jail for that crime and was paroled in 2017.

With this controversial history, social media has gone gonzo upon the news of Simpson’s death at 76.

NFL Network host Kyle Brandt did not mince words.

The murder accusations against Simpson also led to much comedic content on Saturday Night Live.

