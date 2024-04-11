‘Murderer’: Social Media Reacts to the Passing of O.J. Simpson

Former NFL running back, convict, and accused murderer O.J. Simpson died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer at the age of 76. And social media users have thoughts.

The family said in a statement, that Simpson was “surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Simpson’s prostate cancer diagnosis was just recently revealed in February. Reports say the NFL star had found out about his cancer not long before it was revealed publicly.

Known as “The Juice,” Simpson parlayed his amazing and still record-breaking NFL career into an acting career and appeared in movies and on TV.

But he also fell into infamy after being accused of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994. He was eventually acquitted of murder but lost several civil cases over the murders.

While he escaped jail in the murder charges, though, he was later convicted of armed robbery for stealing a group of sports memorabilia from a dealer in Las Vegas in 2007. He served several years in jail for that crime and was paroled in 2017.

With this controversial history, social media has gone gonzo upon the news of Simpson’s death at 76.

NFL Network host Kyle Brandt did not mince words.

Thoughts on OJ Simpson’s legacy… pic.twitter.com/Fk3L9FLAKf — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) April 11, 2024

POV: OJ Simpson trying to get into Heaven pic.twitter.com/qvaxTbuuQB — Not Jake 🏻 (@CincyHub) April 11, 2024

O.J. Simpson dies at 76, of karma — Ben Bass & Beyond (@BenBassBeyond) April 11, 2024

“Former football player and actor OJ Simpson died this week. While some are saying this is a sad time, I think it’s nice he got to go out doing what he loved: Being with someone as they died.” pic.twitter.com/lqK7XNs9yw — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) April 11, 2024

Norm MacDonald’s OJ Simpson jokes: pic.twitter.com/glpVe1h3s7 — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) April 11, 2024

Nicole Brown taking OJ Simpson straight to hell

Ron Goldman

ʘ⁠‿⁠ʘ◉⁠‿⁠◉ pic.twitter.com/x3385bQchD — Ὀ (@TheUltronAi) April 11, 2024

OJ Simpson went from football icon to double murderer of his ex-wife and mother of his children Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. He got away with it because human justice is imperfect. But God’s justice is perfect. pic.twitter.com/LkKzP2WprT — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) April 11, 2024

when someone says oj simpson this is the only clip that comes to mind. i hear the name and this clip automatically plays in my brain every time. truly insane pic.twitter.com/4qVHnQlwCf — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) April 11, 2024

I don't want to talk about the murderer's death today. Let's remember the lives that he stole.

Ron Goldman & Nicole Simpson – may they rest in the peace that forever eludes OJ Simpson. pic.twitter.com/4LNkl8ukP9 — AltSpaceForce Ὠ🇺🇸 (@AltSpaceForce1) April 11, 2024

The murder accusations against Simpson also led to much comedic content on Saturday Night Live.

Here's 10+ minutes of Norm Macdonald shitting on OJ Simpson pic.twitter.com/bEEhNozhp2 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 11, 2024

Never forget Tim Meadows as OJ Simpson writing “I did it” on the NFL telestrater (one of the best SNL opens). This was shortly after the verdict. pic.twitter.com/nFbbANsox4 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) April 11, 2024

