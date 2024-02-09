REPORT: O.J. Simpson Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer

Former NFL star, actor, and accused murderer O.J. Simpson is reportedly battling prostate cancer.
Simpson, 76, is now undergoing chemotherapy treatment in Las Vegas, according to WPLG-TV in Miami.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been seen in Vegas in recent weeks looking frail and limping, the New York Post reported.
He also posted a video to social media last week knocking rumors that he was being placed in hospice and is on the verge of death.
“No, I’m not in any hospice; I don’t know who put that out there. Whoever put that out there, it’s like Donald [Trump] says: can’t trust the media. In any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well. Take care, have a good Super Bowl Weekend,” Simpson said.
Once known as “The Juice,” Simpson was famous for his expertise on the football field for the Buffalo Bills in the 1970s. But became infamous for beating a murder rap for the 1994 death of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.
While he was acquitted of murder, he was held civilly responsible in a 1997 trial and ordered to pay the families of the victims $8.5 million in compensatory damages.
Simpson has apparently kept his nose clean since his last conviction for an armed robbery in 2007 when he confronted several sports memorabilia sellers in a Las Vegas hotel room.
He was convicted and sentenced to a whopping 33 years in prison but was paroled after serving nine. He was discharged from parole on Dec. 1, 2021.
After his release, Simpson stayed in Vegas and moved to a gated community where he passed his time on a Vegas golf course, perhaps looking for the real killers of his wife.
He also frequently posts his thoughts on his social media accounts.
