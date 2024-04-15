WATCH: Red Sox OF Tyler O’Neill Leaves Game Bloodied After Scary Collision with Rafael Devers

It looks like Tyler O’Neill got the worst of it, but O’Neill and Rafael Devers ended up on the ground as the Red Sox Patriot Day game took a turn for the scary on Monday afternoon.

Estevan Florial of the Cleveland Guardians hit a pop-up in the 7th inning that sent both Devers and O’Neill racing to make the out. However, with Devers backpedaling from his third base spot and O’Neill racing in from his outfield spot while looking up, the two never saw each other, and the results were disastrous.

A more focused replay shows the head-to-face collision.

Injury delay as Tyler O'Neill and Rafael Devers collide. pic.twitter.com/xHnrzb71g8 — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) April 15, 2024

Trainers raced out to attend to the two players, and O’Neill left the game bleeding from multiple points on his face. For his part, Devers seemed very unsteady as he made his way to his feet.

What the video doesn’t tell you is that Devers is listed at 235 pounds. That is an awful lot of force run into face first. I hope both players are alright.

The Guardians won the game, 6-0.