Those of you expecting a traditional first pitch when former Patriot Rob Gronkowski threw out the first pitch for the Red Sox-Guardians game on Monday will be disappointed.

Of course, I don’t know why anyone would expect anything traditional from “Gronk,” but this “first pitch” was definitely unorthodox. With the Red Sox playing their annual Patriot Day game, it only made too much sense to have one of the biggest stars ever to wear the red, white, and blue handle the ceremonial duties.

And handle them, he did.

WATCH:

Gronk's first pitch was the most Gronk first pitch possible 😂 (via @mlb)pic.twitter.com/LLl7yRESQF — NFL (@NFL) April 15, 2024

Gronk’s spike of the baseball obviously went over great with the Fenway faithful. He still seems to be in great shape. There’s no doubt Pats and Sox fans would love to see him returning to spike actual footballs again.

And why not? Tom Brady is talking about coming back. The last time Gronk quasi-retired, he returned to join Brady in Tampa for another championship run. It’s not like the Patriots have an established starter at the quarterback position.

It makes all the sense in the world.

Right.