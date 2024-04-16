Barstool’s Dave Portnoy to Donate Proceeds from T-Shirt Sale to Family of Fallen Cop

Barstool Sports Founder and Owner Dave Portnoy is donating 100% of the proceeds from a t-shirt sale to the family of fallen New York Police Officer Lt. Michael Hoosock.

The t-shirts display the emblem of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the department Hoosock belonged to. Portnoy promised to match 100% of the proceeds in a video posted to Instagram and X.

“Two more police officers killed in the line of duty, like two days ago in Syracuse, Upstate New York, which is basically a second home to me,” Portnoy explained. “With Saratoga being up there, I spent a lot of time up there.”

I will be matching 100% of all profit we generate today for the family of Lt Michael Hoosock https://t.co/3j3UQeL4cq pic.twitter.com/eReQdGCsfa — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 16, 2024

Portnoy continued, “You can’t underestimate or put enough respect when a first responder leaves their house. There’s not many job [where] they don’t know if they’re coming home. So again, thank you for the sacrifice.”

Hoosock and Jensen were both gunned down on Sunday by 33-year-old Christian Murphy after police found Murphy’s vehicle outside his home following an unsuccessful traffic stop. Murphy, who was in his house, instructed a friend to leave and then opened fire on the officers, killing them both. Two other officers killed Murphy in a hail of returned fire.

Police Officers and first responders line the entrance to Upstate University Hospital as the bodies of a fallen Syracuse Police Officer and an Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy leave in procession. The double-fatal shooting happened in a residential area of the Syracuse suburb of… pic.twitter.com/mukJOjLezB — Denn Dunham (@DennD68) April 15, 2024

Hoosock leaves behind a wife and three children.