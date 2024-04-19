VIDEO: Fans Convinced Jags GM Commits Party Foul During Presser, You Be the Judge

Everything seemed normal during Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke’s press conference on Thursday when, suddenly, reporters detected a disturbance in the force.

Baalke was briefing reporters along with Jags head coach Doug Pederson when it suddenly sounded like Baalke farted mid-sentence.

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke just ripped a fart mid-sentence 😂 pic.twitter.com/yL9BFPfiv6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 18, 2024

I mean, at least he said excuse me. That definitely seemed like a fart. The reporters in the room seemed not to react at all. However, that was not the case online, as X users quickly commented on what they clearly felt was a mid-sentence fart.

where do we send the wipes? — DUDE Wipes (@DUDEwipes) April 18, 2024

haahahhahahahahaahahah mans doesnt give a singular fuck — Marc Colcer (@marccolcer) April 18, 2024

His best contribution to the team — Svetz (@Svetz17) April 18, 2024

In fact, it didn’t seem as though there was anyone online who didn’t think Baalke farted. Some thought he should check his pants after hearing what they just heard, but you can search those out for yourselves.

It’s unclear why talking about the 17th overall pick and all the talent that should be available at that position made Baalke have to cut the cheese, but how people deal with stress is their business.

The NFL Draft kicks off on April 25th. And after his Thursday press conference, it’ll be very interesting to see if anyone has the guts to sit in the Jags’ “War Room” with Baalke.