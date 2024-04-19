VIDEO: Fans Convinced Jags GM Commits Party Foul During Presser, You Be the Judge

James Gilbert/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Everything seemed normal during Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke’s press conference on Thursday when, suddenly, reporters detected a disturbance in the force.

Baalke was briefing reporters along with Jags head coach Doug Pederson when it suddenly sounded like Baalke farted mid-sentence.

I mean, at least he said excuse me. That definitely seemed like a fart. The reporters in the room seemed not to react at all. However, that was not the case online, as X users quickly commented on what they clearly felt was a mid-sentence fart.

In fact, it didn’t seem as though there was anyone online who didn’t think Baalke farted. Some thought he should check his pants after hearing what they just heard, but you can search those out for yourselves.

Trent Baalke, general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars, looks on during training camp on July 27, 2022, at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

It’s unclear why talking about the 17th overall pick and all the talent that should be available at that position made Baalke have to cut the cheese, but how people deal with stress is their business.

The NFL Draft kicks off on April 25th. And after his Thursday press conference, it’ll be very interesting to see if anyone has the guts to sit in the Jags’ “War Room” with Baalke.

