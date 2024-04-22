The Wokes Will Not Love What Angel Reese Had to Say About Women’s Sports

Dylan Gwinn

Recent WNBA draft pick Angel Reese is calling for “young women” to be protected in sports in an apparent reference to the ongoing debate about the inclusion of trans athletes in girls’ and women’s athletics.

Reese, formerly of LSU and now a member of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, posted the emphatic statement on X Monday morning.

“Protect young women in sports!!!”

Reese did not specifically say that her post was about female-identifying males infiltrating women’s sports. However, her post came only days after the Biden administration expanded the definition of sex to include gender identity under Title IX.

Another possibility is that Reese could have been talking about the sexualization of female athletes. A topic she spoke about following LSU’s elimination in the Elite 8.

“Death threats, I’ve been sexualized, I’ve been threatened…I’m still a human. All this has happened since I won the national championship, and I said the other day, I haven’t been happy since then,” Reese said.

Whatever she meant, her post went viral and was, for the most part, very well-received.

Whether Reese meant protecting women’s sports from trans athletes or from sexualization, it’s still a worthy cause.

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky takes a selfie during the 2024 WNBA Draft on April 14, 2024, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York. (Melanie Fidler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Good for Angel!

