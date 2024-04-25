‘Just Representing My Country’: MLB Umps Force Cubs Pitcher to Ditch Glove with American Flag Patch

Major League Baseball umpires made Chicago Cubs pitcher Luke Little ditch his glove Wednesday because it had a small American flag patch on one of its fingers.

The decision came during Chicago’s 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros when Little prepared to take the mound in the seventh inning.

But as the umps looked him over before heading onto the field, they told him he would not be allowed to use the glove with the small flag patch.

The issue was the American flag was on his glove,” said Cubs manager Craig Counsell, according to Fox News. “Pitchers’ gloves, they’re pretty strict about not having white on the pitchers’ gloves. Apparently, the flag had what could be a distraction to the hitter.”

The Cubs reported that Little was forced to use a brand-new glove that had not been broken in.

“I had to beat it a little bit, try and get it flexed out,” Little told reporters after the game. “Of all the things to do is breaking in a glove during a game.”

After the game, Little jumped to his X account to tell fans he is “proud to be an American.”

Little added that he has been using the black glove with the small flag patch since his days in Single-A baseball.

“The cubbies told me that they had got an email from MLB that I’m not allowed to wear it,” Little added. “But I just didn’t assume that they were just going to just cut me. It’s not like it has an advantage in the game. It’s not like it blinds the hitters. Just representing my country.

“Just a whole debacle. Got to get ready without it and throw through it,” he insisted.

Wednesday’s appearance on the mound was his ninth game for the Cubs this year. He has allowed two runs and five hits during the 8.1 innings he has pitched for the North Siders. Last year, he only played seven games for the Cubs.

