MLB Pitches Response to Nike Uniform Uproar: Get Rid of Them

Major League Baseball (MLB) uniforms that drew equal measures of scorn and derision when they were fully unveiled this spring are heading for the door – later rather than sooner.

According to an ESPN report Sunday by Jeff Passan, blame for the debacle has been leveled at supplier Nike.

The outlet cited a memo sent to players by the Major League Baseball Players Association that detailed the planned changes will include larger letters on the backs of the jerseys, fixing mismatched gray tops and bottoms and addressing Nike jerseys’ tendency to collect sweat.

Player complaints about see-through pants that allow undergarments and body parts to be visible beneath the garb, manufactured by Fanatics, will also be addressed.

“This has been entirely a Nike issue,” read the memo, according to ESPN. “At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn’t need to be innovated.”

Fanatics, which has been making MLB jerseys since 2017, has previously drawn blame for the missteps, but according to the memo, the company, “recognizes the vital importance of soliciting Player feedback, obtaining Player buy-in and not being afraid to have difficult conversations about jerseys or trading cards.

“Our hope is that, moving forward, Nike will take a similar approach.”

Player criticism of the newly designed uniforms has been evident since their debut.

“I know everyone hates them,” Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner told AP back in February. “We all liked what we had. We understand business, but I think everyone wanted to keep it the same way, for the most part, with some tweaks here or there.”

Dave Meluni, an associate teaching professor for Syracuse’s department of sports management, mentioned issues he believed could keep fans from buying the jerseys.

Meluni said qualities that might help the jerseys improve performance by being more breathable and lightweight could make them less appealing to consumers.

“There’s a look that they’re cheaper,” Meluni said. “And then you go to buy them and they’re not.”

Meluni said colors appear faded on jerseys for some teams, such as the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners.

According to Passan’s ESPN report, anyone hoping for a fast turn around in seeing new uniforms sooner rather than later might be disappointed.

Seems 2025 is “the latest” possible timeline for the replacement outfits.