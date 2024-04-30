Former Colorado Player Blasts Deion Sanders’ Roster Reforms, Lack of ‘Compassion’

Xavier Smith, former safety of the Colorado Buffaloes, has expressed dismay over some of Deion Sanders’ reforms after becoming head coach.

Smith told The Athletic that he did not appreciate the way Sanders handled the roster after he took over the time in the wake of Karl Dorrell being fired.

“He was destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves,” Smith said. “The way he did it, it could’ve been done with a little more compassion.”

Smith expressed frustration at how Deion Sanders allegedly handled him while trying to heal from a broken leg and a hamstring injury. Smith said Sanders told him at the time he should “probably hit the portal,” adding that he didn’t want him to “waste a year thinking I could earn a spot.” He was a redshirt freshman at the time.

“I was actually getting mad, like tears coming to my eyes. Because, bro, you never even tried to get to know me,” Smith said.

Smith transferred to the University of Texas at El Paso.

As noted by Fox News, Sanders openly stated from the beginning that he planned to shake the roster up.

“You all know that we’re going to move on from some of the team members, and we’re going to reload and get some kids that we really identify with,” Sanders said after the team’s spring game. “So, this process is going to be quick, it’s going to be fast, but we’re going to get it done.”

