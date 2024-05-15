Netflix to Air 10-Part Doc Series Revealing the ‘Definitive Story’ on Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Netflix scored big with their roast of Tom Brady; now they will do a serious presentation based on another major NFL name: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones.

The popular streaming service will soon air a joint production with NFL Films and Skydance Sports, offering the “definitive story” on arguably the NFL’s most well-known team owner.

“The 10-episode series will explore ‘America’s Team’ through never-before-seen footage and interviews with longtime Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones, as well as some of the all-time great players of the 1990s such as Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Deion Sanders, and head coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer, as well as political and pop culture figures such as former President George W. Bush and Nike founder Phil Knight,” according to a statement from the NFL.

While Jones has made no public statements about retirement plans, some believe the 81-year-old is approaching the time when he will either outright retire or turn a large share of his daily duties to his son and Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones.

However, Jerry Jones’s present task is to return the Cowboys to their former glory. Specifically, the glory days they experienced in the first decade of his ownership when they won three Super Bowls. It’s been nearly 30 years since the Cowboys last appeared in a Super Bowl.

Dallas is again facing another season with high expectations in what is believed to be a make-or-break year for quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy.