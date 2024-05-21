Lawyer for Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend, Pop Star Cassie Blasts His ‘Disingenuous’ Apology

The attorney for Sean Diddy Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie is blasting the rapper for his recent “disingenuous” apology over the release of a video that show Diddy brutally beating the woman.

Meredith Firetog, Casandra “Cassie” Elizabeth Ventura’s attorney, told Fox News that “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt.”

“When Cassie and other multiple women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” Firetog added. “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Diddy, of course, quickly came out to apologized after surveillance video taken in an L.A. hotel in 2016 was released this month by CNN.

In the video recorded by the surveillance cameras of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Diddy is seen clad in a towel and pursuing Cassie down the hallways. The video goes on to show him attacking her, grabbing her by the neck, and throwing her to the ground. He is then seen kicking her several times and dragging her down the hall by her arm.

A 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN shows Sean "Diddy" Combs violently grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation in a hotel in California. https://t.co/JrnJhWOaQt pic.twitter.com/xeRBtoGBDV — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024

The video was apparently part of a lawsuit Ventura filed against Combs in November. The lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount.

After CNN released the video, Combs scrambled to his Instagram to claim he was “disgusted” by his own behavior on the recording.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” the music mogul said in a video statement posted Sunday on his social media accounts.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Combs said on his apology video. He adds, ” went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Ventura is but one of four who have filed lawsuits against Cobs alleging he abused them.

