Jake Paul is clear about two things regarding Mike Tyson: A) he respects the guy. B) He’s going to finish him once and for all.

As the war of words and Instagram videos inches closer to becoming an actual battle of gloved fists at AT&T Stadium on July 20 in Arlington, Texas. Paul cut through a lot of the noise and made his intentions known when it comes to this fight.

“I love Mike. I’m super respectful of him. It’s an honor to be in the ring with him. But I have to end him,” Paul told USA Today.

“It’s war. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die.”

Some had speculated that the bout between Tyson and Paul would not be an actual, sanctioned boxing match. Instead, the two fighters would throw measured shots with previously agreed-upon limitations to keep everyone safe.

It still might turn out that way, but those speculations were at least somewhat altered last week after the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation sanctioned the contest as a professional boxing match, not merely an exhibition.

“This will be a professional bout with a referee and judges, and the results will count as part of the fighters’ professional records. So – it’s an actual competitive fight,” a TDLR spokesperson told The Associated Press.

One change, however, is that the gloves will be bigger, and the rounds will be shorter.

Paul is 9-1, with his only loss coming via split decision against Tommy Fury, the only professionally trained boxer Paul has faced. Tyson’s illustrious record is well-known. He’s had his hand raised 50 times in his career and tasted defeat only six times.

That record does not include an exhibition match victory against fellow former champion Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 when Tyson was at the tender age of 54.