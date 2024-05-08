Ex-NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas Rips Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert for Missing Playoff Game for Son’s Birth

Ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas ripped Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert for skipping out on Monday’s Game 2 of the NBA playoffs to be with his wife as his son was being born.

“It’s a baby, bro. It’s gonna be there when you get back, we hope,” Arenas blurted out on his Gil’s Arena on Tuesday.

Gobert’s child was born on Monday morning and there was some speculation that he might have been able to make his way to Denver in time for the game, but it was not to be.

Arenas, though, felt it was ridiculous for Gobert to be with his wife and child and should instead have been there to support his team during the important playoff game.

“I get you want to be with your wife and smile and stuff, and your good NBA healthcare insurance, it’s because of you playing,” Arenas exclaimed.

Gobert has been a key member of the team, tallying six points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in Minnesota’s 106-99 win in Game 1, and is averaging 13.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks this postseason, the New York Post reported.

Still, it did not appear that the Timberwolves were much in need of Gobert during Monday’s lopsided 106-80 win over the Denver Nuggets, giving the Minnesotans the first two games of the series.

The win sent the Timberwolves to become the favorite to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.

